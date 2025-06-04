Fatal Collision On Highway 400 In McDougall Township

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a single motor vehicle collision where one person has died.

The deceased has been identified at a 65-year-old from Edmonton Alberta.

On June 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 400 in McDougall Township.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP’s North East Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario – Ontario Forensic pathology Service (OCCO-OFPS) is assisting, and a post-mortem examination will take place later.

Highway 400 northbound was closed for several hours but has since re-opened.