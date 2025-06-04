Hammond Bus Introduces First Accessible Motorcoach To Fleet

Hammondbus.com is proud to announce the addition of its first wheelchair-accessible motorcoach to its fleet, marking a significant milestone in the company’s long-standing commitment to inclusive transportation.

The newly delivered 2025 Prevost H3-45, manufactured in Canada, is equipped with a state-of-the-art RICON removable wheelchair lift and features capacity for 56 passengers along with secure seating for multiple wheelchair users. With its arrival, Hammondbus.com now offers 11 accessible vehicles across its fleet, with an additional accessible small vehicle charter bus expected later this spring.

“This investment continues our mission of making transportation accessible to everyone,” said Greg Hammond, President & CEO of Hammondbus.com. “I remember when we bought our first accessible school bus in the early 1980s. For many people, it meant the first time they could leave a nursing home or hospital and enjoy a picnic, attend a family gathering, or simply experience the outdoors again. This new motorcoach builds on that legacy.”

Kent Hammond, Co-Owner of Hammond Tours & Travel, also emphasized the importance of accessibility in group travel: “This new motorcoach ensures that more of our clients can explore the world in comfort. We’re seeing increasing demand for inclusive group travel, and this vehicle allows us to better serve seniors and individuals with mobility challenges on longer-distance tours. It’s a meaningful step toward making travel more accessible for all.”

The new motorcoach joins Hammondbus.com’s fully accessible range of services, which already includes accessible school buses, transit vehicles, and small group charters. With this addition, the company ensures that individuals of all mobility levels can travel comfortably and with dignity — whether for appointments, social outings, or leisure travel.

Made in Canada and powered by a Volvo D13 435 HP engine, the Prevost H3-45 delivers not only accessibility but also top-tier comfort, safety, and performance. Features include air conditioning with cabin preheating, a premium sound system, a scenic-view camera, and six HD video monitors, making it ideal for both local charters and long-distance tours.

For more information about accessible charter options or upcoming tour availability, visit www.hammondbus.com or contact 705-645-5431.