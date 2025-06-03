Stronger Together: Friends Of Muskoka Joins Forces With The Muskoka Lakes Association

The Muskoka Lakes Association (MLA) and Friends of Muskoka (FOM) are pleased to announce they are joining forces to preserve and enhance Muskoka for all generations to enjoy.

Under the MLA banner, the group will continue to advocate for responsible development and the protection of Muskoka’s unique environment, engaging in watershed and shoreline protection, development and zoning reviews, Official Plan updates and township budgets and accountability.

Said MLA President Ken Pearce, “With continued challenges to our environment and water quality, it’s more important than ever to raise our voices in support of Muskoka. We are stronger together.”

Said FOM President and Co-founder Laurie Thomson, “Friends of Muskoka has accomplished a great deal over the past seven years, much of it working hand in hand with the MLA. We are excited to be formally joining forces with them to continue to protect what we all love about Muskoka.”

The MLA and FOM’s successful collaborations include opposing residential subdivisions masquerading as resorts, engaging in local elections and supporting policies protecting the environment and water quality, including in the Township of Muskoka Lakes (TML) Official Plan.

Thomson and Pearce say current concerns include efforts to roll back environmental protections and other gains captured in TML’s OP, as well as the recently-announced proposal for a massive development in Muskoka Bay which doesn’t comply with numerous planning requirements.

Friends of Muskoka was formed in 2017 to oppose residential subdivisions at commercial densities at waterfront resorts in Muskoka. With over 4,000 supporters, the group worked to protect and preserve the natural environment and unique character of Muskoka by promoting responsible use and development of its land and lakes.

The Muskoka Lakes Association has approximately 2,000 member families representing 11,500 individuals who live, work on or enjoy the Muskoka Lakes. Founded in 1894, it is North America’s oldest and one of its largest lake associations, with a mission to preserve and enhance Muskoka’s unique environment for all generations.

For more information or to request an interview with Ken Pearce or Laurie Thomson, please contact the MLA at (705) 765-5723 or info@mla.on.ca.