Township Seeks Feedback on Changes to Parking at Upcoming Public Meeting

The Township of Lake of Bays invites residents, business owners, and interested community members to attend, speak, or submit written comments at a public meeting on proposed amendments to off-street parking under the Community Planning Permit By-law 2021-111. The proposed updates aim to make off-street parking simpler and more flexible to better serve our growing community and reflect community feedback received during the development of the Township’s 2024 Community Improvement Plan (CIP).

Event Details:

During this Public Meeting, participants will have the opportunity to share their perspectives on proposed changes.

Date: June 24, 2025.

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: Municipal Office in Dwight, or online via Zoom.

What’s Changing?

These changes apply only to off-street parking, such as driveways, parking lots, and private property.

Allowing Off-Site Parking: The updated rules will clarify that businesses and public buildings can provide some or all of their required parking off-site if the parking lot is within a certain distance and a formal Parking Agreement is in place between the properties.

Flexibility for Reductions: Township staff will now be able to approve parking reductions of less than 25%, a decision that only Council could make before. Council will still be responsible for approving reductions of 25% or more, and a Parking Justification Report will remain a requirement for any reduction.

Cash-in-Lieu of Parking: An option is being introduced, allowing developers to contribute to a fund in place of meeting parking space requirements. The collected funds will be allocated to municipal parking infrastructure.

Updated Parking Space Requirements: The amendments reduce the minimum number of parking spaces required for a variety of business and uses, including multiple dwellings, resorts, restaurants, retail establishments, childcare facilities, and recreational properties, among others.

How to Participate?

The Township wants to hear from you! There are several ways to share your feedback:

Attend the Meeting in Person: Council Chambers, Municipal Office, 1012 Dwight Beach Road, Dwight.

Join Online: Attend and speak at the meeting via Zoom.

Submit Written Comments: Share your written feedback with our planning department

For detailed information about the proposed changes, along with the Zoom link, comment form, staff reports, presentation, and full notices, please visit our project page at engage.lakeofbays.on.ca.

“Our goal is to support businesses and their growth by making parking requirements more flexible and giving people more options. These changes to off-street parking are based on extensive public input, including surveys, info sessions, and conversations, and are a direct response to what we’ve heard from the community.” – April Best-Sararas, Director of Planning Services.