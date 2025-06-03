The 5th Annual Huntsville Art Crawl Has Begun

Paths of Learning Canoe Mural Project Presented in Partnership with Hope Arises Project Inc. Sponsored by TD Bank & Algonquin Outfitters.Now in its 6th year, this unique event blends art, education, and the outdoors into a powerful cultural experience in the heart of Muskoka. From June 9–14, 2024, six artists will collaborate with artist and mentor Joyce Jonathan Crone and muralist Gerry Lantaigne to create seven original canoe murals live in Downtown Huntsville’s River Mill Park.This year, the project is rooted in learning. In the spirit of truth and reconciliation, the participating artists will engage in a guided educational session led by Indigenous facilitator Joyce Jonathan Crone, immersing themselves in the Gifts of the Seven Grandfather Teachings — love, respect, courage, truth, honesty, humility, and wisdom. The resulting artworks will respectfully interpret these teachings, reflecting a deepened understanding and appreciation for Indigenous worldviews.The completed murals will remain on public display in the park through fall 2025. This outdoor gallery will act as a platform for ongoing public learning, offering visitors the chance to encounter and reflect on Indigenous knowledge, values, and culture in a welcoming, accessible space.We are overjoyed to welcome the 7 participating artists for 2025: Ashley Hall, Eileen Verdin, Jessica Dabros, Anthony Haley, Carrie Schiffler, Sara West, Joyce Jonathan CroneNational Indigenous Peoples Day: June 21, 4pm-8pm, River Mill Park Celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day in Huntsville on Saturday June 21st! Immerse yourself in an afternoon of cultural richness and celebration at River Mill Park, starting at 4:00 pm. Enjoy live Indigenous music, captivating storytelling, and peruse arts and crafts market vendors. Don’t miss the concert with the Julian Taylor (Mohawk & West Indian Heritage) and his band on the River Mill Park stage. This free event offers an opportunity to learn about the unique heritage, diverse cultures, and rich traditions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples and to honour their important contributions to our local community as we come together for a day of unity and appreciation.The CRAWL is led by the Huntsville Festival of the Arts with support from the Huntsville the Huntsville Downtown BIA. For further information and updates, please visit huntsvillefestival.ca or huntsvilleArtCRAWL.ca
Or contact Huntsville Festival of the Arts- Director of Programs, Outreach and Education Hannah Naiman at hannah@huntsvillefestival.ca
or 705-788-2787.