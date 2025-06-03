The 5th Annual Huntsville Art Crawl Has Begun

June 4: Carol Milne, Tammy Coo, Tom Doherty, Jeannette Hay, Elise Muller June 11: Carrie Schiffler + June 18: Joyce Effinger, Jennifer Alexis June 25: Deanna Wagg, Andrea McCallum



HfA is excited to announce the Fifth Annual Huntsville Art CRAWL, a free self guided art tour in and around downtown Huntsville, Muskoka. This year the CRAWL has been extended to run June 1- August 31! Throughout the summer, visitors will create their own free Art CRAWL experience by touring local businesses, galleries & studios which feature exhibits, demos & interactive experiences by local artists. This year’s artists will present a variety of mediums from acrylic, watercolour, photography and printmaking. “We’re thrilled to bring back the CRAWL for the 5th Consecutive Year!” says Executive Director Dan Watson. “The event keeps growing and we’re so happy to feature many new events and features this year. We encourage everyone to come to downtown Huntsville and explore.”This year’s event includes 35 different stops featuring the work of over 60 artists. Visitors can pick up a Passport at any participating venue, or download it from huntsvilleartcrawl.ca to join the annual Art CRAWL draw. Attendees can visit and receive stickers from at least 5 participating businesses to be entered into the draw for a fabulous prize package.. The first 30 people to achieve this will automatically receive $25 in Downtown Dollars, as well as entry into the draw for a chance to win other great prizes. When finished, participants can drop off their completed passports at The Great Vine (36 Main St. E) This year’s Art CRAWL will feature several exciting new and returning special events:Walkabout Wednesdays: Every Wednesday, 5 PM starting at HfA Studio (58 Main St.)Join an organized group walk to explore the Huntsville Art Crawl. The tour starts at HfA Studio and ends at a local restaurant or bar. Expect fun surprises, artist visits, prizes, and music.