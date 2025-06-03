SIU Called In After Male Injured Inside Orillia OPP Cells

he Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate in relation to an incident in Orillia.

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a location on Colborne Street East following multiple reports of assault and damage to property.

An individual was arrested at the scene and charged with:

Common nuisance – endanger life

Mischief – six counts

Fail to leave premises when directed

Public intoxication

The accused was transported to the Orillia OPP Detachment where he was subsequently lodged in cells and held for a bail hearing.

The individual was later transported to the hospital for an injury.

The OPP has notified the SIU, which has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide further information. Any media inquiries should be directed to siu.media@ontario.ca.