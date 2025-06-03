Novice Driver From Huntsville Charged With Impaired Driving

On May 31, 2025 at 3:44 p.m. officers of the Huntsville O.P.P. responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Camp Kitchen Rd in the Town of Huntsville.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers observed signS of alcohol consumption and identified the driver who officers suspected had been consuming alcohol. The driver was required to provide a sample into an Approved Screening Device. The driver registered a fail and was arrested.

As a result of the investigation, Jacob Lake, 19 years old of Huntsville Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Novice driver – BAC above 0

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 8, 2025.

The accused was issued a 90 Administrative Driver’s License Suspension and his vehicle has been impounded for 7 days.

Ontario has a graduated licensing system for new or young drivers. One of the conditions is drivers must have zero alcohol in their body when operating a vehicle.

THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR IMPAIRED DRIVING.

This event could have easily been avoided had the driver planned ahead before consuming alcohol or drugs. Don’t include alcohol or drugs in any plans to drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another option that takes driving out of the picture altogether.

If you suspect impaired driving, please call 911. Keep our roads safe!