Wrong Way Vehicle Collision On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP are investigating a head-on two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound, south of Line 7 in Oro-Medonte Township.

On April 29, 2022, shortly after 2 a.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Township Fire and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 south of Line 7, following reports of a wrong-way vehicle.

One person was confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported. OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Members attended scene to assist with the investigation.