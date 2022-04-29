Wrong Way Vehicle Collision On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP are investigating a head-on two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 northbound, south of Line 7 in Oro-Medonte Township.
On April 29, 2022, shortly after 2 a.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Township Fire and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 south of Line 7, following reports of a wrong-way vehicle.
One person was confirmed deceased at the scene. No other injuries have been reported. OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Members attended scene to assist with the investigation.
Due to significant damage to the highway, MTO attended to assess damages.
The name of the person has not been released.
Orillia OPP reminds all members of the motoring public to take care and stay alert while driving. This sadly marks the fifth fatality this week on OPP Central Region patrolled highways, and the ninth fatality in the month of April in the Region.
The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.