Nomination Period Opens May 2 For The 2022 Municipal Election

Effective April 27, 2022, candidates and third party advertisers for the 2022 Municipal Election can book an appointment to file their nomination or registration through the City of Orillia’s new appointment booking system at orillia.ca/2022election.

The 2022 Municipal Election and School Board Election will be held on Oct. 24, 2022. The nomination period is open from May 2, 2022, until 2 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2022 for all candidates interested in running for the following offices:

Mayor: One (1) to be elected at large. Councillors: Two (2) to be elected for each of the four (4) wards. School Board Trustees: One (1) to be elected at large for each of the four (4) school boards.

“The City of Orillia is happy to assist all candidates with the filing of their nomination forms,” said Gayle Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer/City Clerk. “Serving the public as an elected official requires a considerable commitment of time and energy, and we recommend that all candidates review the Candidate Information Guide on our election website at orillia.ca/2022election before filing to understand the requirements.”

Appointments are required to file a nomination. Appointments will take place in person at the City of Orillia Clerk’s Office on the first floor of Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) during regular office hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding statutory holidays) between May 2 and Aug. 18, 2022 and on Aug. 19, 2022 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. At the time of their booked appointment, candidates must bring the following items, along with the applicable filing fee (Mayor, $200; Councillor/Trustee, $100):

a Completed Nomination Paper Declaration of Qualification Section is to be signed in-person before the City Clerk or Designate; a Completed Endorsement of Nomination form with at least 25 signatures from eligible City of Orillia voters; a Completed Freedom of Information (FOI) Release; a Completed Candidate’s Request and Declaration – Copy of Voters’ List; One (1) piece of government-issued ID (photo ID is preferred but not required); If government-issued ID does not display your qualifying address, please bring proof of the qualifying address (i.e. lease, City of Orillia tax or water bill).

The above-noted forms can be picked up at the Clerk’s Office during regular office hours, Monday to Friday (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) in a Candidate Package; on the City of Orillia’s elections website at orillia.ca/2022election; or on the Ministry of Municipal Affairs’ website at ontario.ca/municipalelections.

Please note that until a nomination paper is filed, a person cannot raise or spend any money on their campaign.

Individuals or organizations who intend to spend money to promote, support or oppose a candidate for the 2022 Municipal Election must first register as a third party advertiser. Individuals or organizations looking to do so must schedule an appointment online by visiting orillia.ca/2022election.

Registration must be certified before a third party advertiser can spend any money on their campaign or begin advertising. A registered third party advertiser must also identify themselves on their advertisements and comply with all requirements under the Municipal Elections Act, 1996.

For more information about how to become a third party advertiser, please visit the Ministry of Municipal Affairs’ website and reference their 2022 Third Party Advertisers’ Guide at ontario.ca/municipalelections.