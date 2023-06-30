Would You Know How To Save A Life Using Naloxone?

Nottawasaga Opioid Public Awareness Campaign (June 26-July 7, 2023)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have been equipped with naloxone since September 2017. The Nottawasaga OPP Detachment continues its opioid public awareness campaign with a focus on the use of naloxone, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and allow time for medical help to arrive.

Naloxone has been used to successfully reverse thousands of opioid overdoses across Canada. It is used by first responders, such as paramedics, firefighters and police officers. In 2019, naloxone was administered in 75 occurrences resulting in 68 lives saved.

What is naloxone?

Naloxone is a fast-acting drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore breathing within 2 to 5 minutes.

Why does naloxone work only temporarily?

Naloxone is active in the body for only 20 to 90 minutes, but the effects of most opioids can last longer. This means that the effects of naloxone could wear off before the opioids are gone from the body, which could cause breathing to stop again. Naloxone may need to be used again, depending on the amount, type or method of consumption of the opioids (e.g. oral, injection).

Is naloxone safe for everyone?

Yes, naloxone is safe for all ages. It works only if you have opioids in your system. It is safe to keep on-hand because it cannot be improperly used and does not create dependence.

An overdose is always an emergency. If you suspect an overdose, or even if naloxone has been administered, always stay and call 9-1-1 for help. Since being equipped with naloxone in 2017, OPP members have saved the lives of 108 people.

Where can I get a kit?

Take-home naloxone kits are also available to anyone who may be at risk of an opioid overdose, or their family and friends. Take-home naloxone kits are available without a prescription and can be picked up at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, located at (unit 2) 25 King Street South in Cookstown, and a variety of community partners.

You can find where to get a Naloxone kit by visiting: Where to get a free Naloxone kit.

Naloxone kits are also available at most area pharmacies to people who are at risk of an opioid poisoning, their family and friends and those who may be in the position to respond to an opioid overdose.

There are two different types of take-home kits:

Naloxone Nasal Spray is sprayed directly into the nose where it is absorbed. It starts to take effect in 2 to 3 minutes.

is sprayed directly into the nose where it is absorbed. It starts to take effect in 2 to 3 minutes. Injectable Naloxone is injected into a muscle in your body: the upper arm, thigh or buttocks are best. It starts to take effect in 3 to 5 minutes.

is injected into a muscle in your body: the upper arm, thigh or buttocks are best. It starts to take effect in 3 to 5 minutes. Kits expire and should be replaced after 18 to 24 months. Regularly check the expiration date.

“Get a kit and save a life. Naloxone is a medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It actually ‘kicks’ the opioid off of the receptor in the brain, temporarily blocking its harmful effects and helping the person breathe again.”

-Cathy Eisener, Public Health Nurse, Substance Use and Injury Prevention Program, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

If you suspect an overdose, stay, call 9-1-1 and save a life. For more information, visit www.opp.ca/overdose. For more information, please visit: www.canada.ca/opioids or www.smdhu.org/opioids

To watch a video on how to administer naloxone, please visit: https://youtu.be/aR3qA63TrAI

Provincial cite for Where to get a free Naloxone kit can be found here: https://www.ontario.ca/page/where-get-free-naloxone-kit

(Photos attached).