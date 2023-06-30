New Muskoka Job Board To Help Employers Connect To Workers

The District of Muskoka, in partnership with the Town of Bracebridge, Township of Georgian Bay, Town of Gravenhurst, Town of Huntsville, Township of Lake of Bays and Township of Muskoka Lakes, has created a Muskoka-specific job board and interactive map available now at www.muskokajobboard.ca

The job board is part of a Muskoka Workforce Development Project generously funded by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food & Rural Affairs’ Rural Economic Development (RED) program.

The Job Board and Map provide critical access for employers and employees looking to connect. Information housed on the board is populated from over thirty (30) popular job sites indexed and searchable by community, job type and industry. The accompanying map visually represents where jobs are located in relation to communities. Users are encouraged to visit the site regularly as more jobs are added daily from the participating municipalities and employers.

Venture Muskoka is an economic alliance of the lower-tier municipalities within the District of Muskoka that focuses on building the economy and improving the quality of life throughout the Muskoka region. Hosting the job board and map on the Venture Muskoka website supports this alliance’s overall goals, including investment attraction, supporting a year-round economy, and labour force development.

For more information on the Workforce Development Project, please visit https://www.engagemuskoka.ca/workforce-development-strategy and participate in the available workforce development strategy survey. Your input and ideas will help us create the right strategy for Muskoka and a prosperous future for residents and businesses