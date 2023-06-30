Bracebridge Fire Department Announces New Fire Chief

The Town of Bracebridge is pleased to announce Scott Granahan will be joining the Town of Bracebridge as the new Director of Emergency Services/Fire Chief beginning July 17.

Chief Granahan brings over 17 years of experience in fire services and joins the municipality from the Township of Rideau Lakes, where he most recently held the role of Manager of Emergency Services/Fire Chief. In his role he led the operations of fire services at four integrated stations which included a team of 78 firefighters, 15 fire apparatus, three boats, two off-road apparatus, and two training grounds. His responsibilities included recruitment, fleet management, scene investigation, training, and prevention. He was also the Community Emergency Management Coordinator (CEMC).

Chief Granahan’s career in fire services has provided him with a vast array of experience and expertise. He began his career with the Brock Township Fire Department in 2006 and since then has further developed his leadership skills with roles with the Town of Georgina, Meaford, Mississippi Mills and Rideau Lakes.

His extensive skills, as well as his strong educational background, will benefit the community, and as a member of the Town’s senior leadership team, will help advance Council’s priorities and vision for Bracebridge.

The Bracebridge Director of Emergency Services/Fire Chief leads a dedicated team consisting of a full-time Deputy Fire Chief, Fire Prevention Officer, Training Officer, Administrative Coordinator, and 41 volunteer firefighters who are committed to community safety and well-being.

To learn more about the Bracebridge Fire Department, visit bracebridge.ca/fire.



“I am honoured and excited to join the Town of Bracebridge as Director of Emergency Services/Fire Chief. I pledge to provide the highest level of customer care with professionalism within the department while continuing to build from the strong foundation already in place.”

– Scott Granahan, Fire Chief, Town of Bracebridge