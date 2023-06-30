Music Festival And Dockside Festival OF The Arts Return To Gravenhurst Aug. 18

This weel, Gravenhurst, Ontario’s Muskoka Music Festival and Dockside Festival of the Arts are excited to announce the full musical lineup for the 2023 edition happening August 18th – 20th! While guests are experiencing the amazing vendors & artisans at the Dockside Festival of the Arts down at the Muskoka Wharf Special Event Park, artists will hit the Dockside Stage with workshops and performances. Alongside headliner Loreena McKennitt, this exciting lineup includes Alex Pangman & The Sweet Hots, Alli Sunshine, Bet Smith, Briar Summers, Claire Davis, Clerel, Clever Hopes, Dayna Manning, Doghouse Orchestra, Eamon McGrath, Highway 11 Corridor Ukulele Players, Jade Hilton, John McMillan, Kunlé, Lindy Vopnfjörð, Miranda Mulholland, Talia Hannah, and the commune. Read more about the 2023 lineup here. Multi-award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and musician Loreena McKennitt – inducted this year into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame – was earlier revealed as the 2023 Headliner and quickly sold out the Opera House Saturday evening performance. McKennitt will be accompanied by The Bookends, a Stratford-based Celtic band and several of their songs will also be included in the sets. JUNO Award-nominated, award-winning, and internationally renowned contemporary folk artist Dayna Manning will commence the special evening of music. “I can’t believe our festival is seven years old! I’m so delighted to be welcoming my musical hero, Loreena McKennitt to Gravenhurst this summer,” shares Miranda Mulholland founder and Artistic Director of the Muskoka Music Festival. “It’s been my absolute pleasure to curate a lineup of so many talented artists who will be gracing our Dockside stage all weekend long alongside our incredible artisans.” In an effort to make all of this amazing music more accessible, entrance to the Dockside Festival of the Arts and Muskoka Music Festival are by donation. We work hard to make art accessible. Please consider contributing if you can at the marked stations in the park in appreciation for the talent on offer and to support our not-for-profit festivals. More details can be at www.muskokamusicfestival.com. Stay tuned for the full festival schedule to be announced soon!