Workplace Injuries Result In $130,000 Fine For Waypoint Centre For Mental Health Care

Location of Workplace: Beckwith Unit A, Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care, Penetanguishene, Ontario

Description of Offence: Three workers were injured in an incident involving a patient in a high-security forensic mental health unit. The employer failed to provide a worker with proper information, instruction and supervision to protect the worker’s health and safety, contrary to section 25(2)(a) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Date of Offence: December 31, 2023

Date of Conviction: October 16, 2025

Penalty Imposed:

Following a guilty plea in the Provincial Offences Court in Barrie, the institution was fined $130,000 by Justice of the Peace Derek Friend. The Crown Counsel was Katie Krafchick.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge as required by the Provincial Offences Act. The surcharge is credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

Background: