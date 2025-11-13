‘Are You Kidding Me?’” Simcoe County Residents Win $1M

A group of three from Simcoe County can “find their possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on July 16, 2025.

The group members are:

Clarence Kennedy of Angus

Kenneth Maw of Barrie

Kurt Lawler of Barrie

The three retirees, who all used to work together, enjoy playing LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX as a group. It was Clarence’s turn to purchase the ticket, and he happened to have another ticket that had to be checked. “When I saw the screen said BIG WINNER, it was like a dream. I couldn’t believe it,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their windfall.

“He called me to share the news, and it took a while to believe it,” Kenneth said.

“I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Kurt added.

The group members all had similar reactions to their big win – they were shaking in disbelief!

Clarence, Kenneth and Kurt all shared the news about the win with their wives, who were also very shocked and overwhelmed, but very happy.

With his share of the winnings, Clarence plans to invest, treat himself to a new mustang and help out his grandchildren. Kenneth plans to go to Ireland to relax and help out his grandchildren. Kurt also plans to help out his children and grandchildren.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The winning ticket was purchased at CNIB on Bayfield Street in Barrie.