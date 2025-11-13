Citizen Tips And OPP Enforcement Lead To Three Impaired Driving Arrests In Midland

Members of the Southern Georgian Detachment of the OPP were kept busy this week enforcing Impaired Driving laws. The Ontario Provincial Police remains committed to keeping our roads safe and is appreciative when concerned citizens call 911 to report drivers that they feel are under the influence.

On November 8, 2025 at around 8 p.m. a member of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police(OPP) was travelling on Harbourview Drive in the Town of Midland and observed a vehicle crossing the centre line. The officer stopped the vehicle on Fuller Avenue and following a conversation with the driver there was a suspicion that they had been consuming alcohol. The officer demanded a breath sample and the driver registered a “Fail”. They were arrested and transported to detachment for further breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, Holly Edwards, 40 years of Tiny Township facing the following Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act offences:

Operation While Impaired

Operation Over 80 Milligrams

Drive Left of Centre – Approaching Crest of Grade

On November 10, 2025 at around 10 p.m., a call was received from a citizen who observed a vehicle travelling on Bayshore Drive in the Town of Midland which lost control, striking a telephone pole in the snowy weather. The driver of the vehicle stopped briefly but then left the scene of the collision. Police were nearby and followed fresh tracks in the snow which led them to a residence on Queen Street. The officer observed a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle parked behind the home. Further investigation led police to the driver who was arrested for for failing to remain at the scene. The officer noted signs of alcohol consumption and demanded the driver provide a breath sample however they refused. The individual was transported to detachment.

As a result of this investigation, Jessica Menzie, 30 years of Midland, is accused of the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code:

Operation While Impaired

Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand

On November 11, 2025 just after 6 p.m. Police received a called from a concerned citizen who had observed a individual who appeared to be impaired, walking out of a King Street restaurant and getting behind the wheel. A description of the vehicle was provided and an officer located it travelling on nearby Elizabeth Street in the Town of Midland. The officer spoke with the driver and observed signs of alcohol impairment. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to detachment to provide breath samples.

As a result of this investigation, Alexander Sibbald, 72 years of Midland faces the following charges contrary to the Criminal Code:

Impaired Operation

Operation While Over 80 Milligrams

The accused parties from the above occurrences were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on November 27, 2025. Upon being charged, the individual’s driver’s licence is suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds all motorists to plan ahead and make responsible choices. Use a designated driver, call a cab, take public transit, or stay overnight. Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to drive safely.