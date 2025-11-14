Gravenhurst Resident Charged After Shelter-In-Place Lifted In Severn

OPP Confirms Safe Resolution of Incident; Individual in Custody

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has concluded its response to the incident in the area of Maple Valley Road and Telford Line in Severn. The situation has been safely resolved, and there is no threat to public safety.

The shelter-in-place advisory was issued on Thursday, November 13, 2025, shortly after 9 p.m., in response to an active incident involving a potentially armed person. As part of the initial response, which included the OPP Emergency Response Team and Canine units, members of the public in the affected area were urged to follow shelter-in-place precautions while officers conducted their search. The individual was located and no weapons were located and no injuries were sustained.

As a result of the investigation, Timothy Cleaveley, 29, of Gravenhurst, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and remains in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on November 14, 2025.

The Orillia OPP thanks residents for their patience and cooperation during this incident. We understand that situations like these can be unsettling, and we appreciate the public’s trust as officers work to keep everyone safe. Community safety is always our highest priority, and we remain committed to responding quickly and effectively to protect the well-being of all residents.

If you have any information regarding this incident or may have seen anything suspicious, please contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.