Enbridge Gas Teams Up With Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services To Reduce Fire And Carbon Monoxide Deaths

Enbridge Gas Ontario (Enbridge Gas) and Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services announced they are working together to improve home safety and bring fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths down to zero.
Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services received 234 Kidde combination smoke and
carbon monoxide alarms through Safe Community Project Zero–a public education
campaign with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that will provide
more than 14,200 alarms to residents in 75 communities across Ontario.
This year, Enbridge Gas invested $450,000 in Safe Community Project Zero, and over
the past 17 years, the program has provided more than 115,000 alarms to Ontario fire
departments.
When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide
alarms help provide the early warning to safely escape from a house fire or carbon
monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of
incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.
“Carbon monoxide alarms play a vital role as a second line of defence against this
invisible threat, often called ‘the silent killerʼ,” says Michael Christensen, Operations
Supervisor, Enbridge Gas. “Proper maintenance of fuel-burning appliances is the most
effective way to prevent carbon monoxide exposure. We’re proud to support our
communities by raising awareness and helping Ontarians take simple, proactive steps to
stay safe in their homes.”
“Each day, fire departments focus their efforts on educating the public about the
importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their home. The
objective of Safe Community Project Zero, is to deliver these alarms to areas where they
are needed most,” says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the FMPFSC. “It is
a program that not only helps fire departments raise awareness about the legal
requirement to have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed in all Ontario
homes, but also reinforces the critical role they play in saving lives.”
“On behalf of the Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services, I would like to thank
Enbridge Gas for their incredible commitment to help keep the residents of Oro-Medonte
safe,” says Fire Chief Roree Payment. “It’s initiatives and partnerships like this that allow
us the opportunity to better protect our residents and improve community safety. The
timing of this project aligns perfectly with the recent changes to the requirements for
carbon monoxide alarms within homes.”