Enbridge Gas Teams Up With Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services To Reduce Fire And Carbon Monoxide Deaths

Enbridge Gas Ontario (Enbridge Gas) and Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services announced they are working together to improve home safety and bring fire and carbon monoxide-related deaths down to zero.

Oro-Medonte Fire & Emergency Services received 234 Kidde combination smoke and

carbon monoxide alarms through Safe Community Project Zero–a public education

campaign with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that will provide

more than 14,200 alarms to residents in 75 communities across Ontario.

This year, Enbridge Gas invested $450,000 in Safe Community Project Zero, and over

the past 17 years, the program has provided more than 115,000 alarms to Ontario fire

departments.

When properly installed and maintained, combination smoke and carbon monoxide

alarms help provide the early warning to safely escape from a house fire or carbon

monoxide exposure. Carbon monoxide is a toxic, odourless gas that is a by-product of

incomplete combustion of many types of common fuels.

“Carbon monoxide alarms play a vital role as a second line of defence against this

invisible threat, often called ‘the silent killerʼ,” says Michael Christensen, Operations

Supervisor, Enbridge Gas. “Proper maintenance of fuel-burning appliances is the most

effective way to prevent carbon monoxide exposure. We’re proud to support our

communities by raising awareness and helping Ontarians take simple, proactive steps to

stay safe in their homes.”

“Each day, fire departments focus their efforts on educating the public about the

importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their home. The

objective of Safe Community Project Zero, is to deliver these alarms to areas where they

are needed most,” says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal and Chair of the FMPFSC. “It is

a program that not only helps fire departments raise awareness about the legal

requirement to have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed in all Ontario

homes, but also reinforces the critical role they play in saving lives.”

“On behalf of the Oro-Medonte Fire and Emergency Services, I would like to thank

Enbridge Gas for their incredible commitment to help keep the residents of Oro-Medonte

safe,” says Fire Chief Roree Payment. “It’s initiatives and partnerships like this that allow

us the opportunity to better protect our residents and improve community safety. The

timing of this project aligns perfectly with the recent changes to the requirements for

carbon monoxide alarms within homes.”