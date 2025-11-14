Clear Garbage Bags Required Starting Jan. 2026 At Muskoka Waste Facilities

The Clear Bag Program keeps food waste and hazardous items out of garbage, protecting Muskoka’s environment and extending the life of the Rosewarne Landfill.

Starting January 2, 2026, residents and businesses across Muskoka will be required to use clear, colourless garbage bags at all District Waste Facilities to be considered as part of the weekly allowance. Materials arriving in black or solid coloured garbage bags will be subject to applicable charges.

The Clear Bag Program first launched curbside in 2025 with extensive communication and education to help residents and businesses transition successfully. This marks the final step in Muskoka’s Clear Bag Program, ensuring consistent waste practices across the District and extending the life of the Rosewarne Landfill.

Switching to clear bags makes it easier to identify divertible and hazardous materials before they enter the waste stream. Residents may include up to two small opaque privacy bags inside each clear bag for personal items.

“Since adopting the Clear Bag Program, organic materials collection through the green bin program has nearly doubled,” said Commissioner James Steele. “This progress is thanks to the commitment of our Muskoka residents taking one last look at their clear bag and deciding to extend the life of Rosewarne and reduce their greenhouse gas footprint.”

To date, Muskoka communities have reduced curbside garbage by 38 percent through composting, recycling and other diversion efforts. More than1,700 tonnes of organics have been collected since the program began in March, quickly surpassing the total collected in 2024. That’s an increase of more than99 percent of organic material collected curbside. These results show how small changes can make a big difference for a more sustainable future.

Residents can learn more about the Clear Bag Program, including frequently asked questions, and tips to prepare for this change at www.muskoka.on.ca/clear-bags.