Huntsville Seeks Community Input To Shape Future Of Parks And Trails

The plan will help ensure that Huntsville’s network of parks, trails, and open spaces continues to meet the needs of a growing population — including permanent residents, seasonal residents, and visitors — while supporting the Town’s mission of delivering quality services through responsible decision-making.

To further engage the community and increase awareness, the Town of Huntsville will be facilitating an in-person and a virtual open house. These events will provide an opportunity for open dialogue and more robust feedback from the community.

In-person Open House

November 26, 2025, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm

Active Living Centre (20 Park Drive)

This event is a drop-in event. No RSVP is required.

Virtual Open House

December 3, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm

To register, visit myhuntsville.ca

“We know Huntsville residents spend a lot of time outdoors, and our love for green space is deeply engrained in our collective identity as a community,” shares Tina Scott-Burns, Manager of Parks and Cemeteries for the Town of Huntsville. “It is important our plan reflects all the different ways people spend time in our parks and on our trails, and the best way we can ensure each voice is heard is through our public engagement. We encourage everyone to take our survey and attend our open houses so that we can make a plan that is reflective of all of Huntsville for many years to come.”

Parks and Trails Master Plan Project Timeline

Public consultation will be ongoing throughout the process of developing the Parks and Trails Master Plan.

Round One of Public Consultation From November 12 to December 10, 2025, the Town of Huntsville is gathering feedback from the community to inform the Draft Parks and Trails Master Plan. Development of the Draft Parks and Trails Master Plan In early 2026, Town staff will review the public input from the community survey and open houses to develop the Draft Parks and Trails Master Plan. Round Two of Public Consultation In the spring of 2026, the community will be re-engaged to provide feedback on the Draft Parks and Trails Master Plan. Parks and Trails Master Plan Finalized and Released In the summer of 2026, the Town of Huntsville will finalize the new Parks and Trails Master Plan and share it with the community.

Residents can register for project updates on myhuntsville.ca. Hard copies of the survey will also be available at Town Hall, the Canada Summit Centre, the Huntsville Public Library and at the in-person open house event. The survey closes on December 10.