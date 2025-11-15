Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired After Hitting Construction Equipment

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with impaired operation after a collision was reported.

On November 13, 2025, at 6:50 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report from a member of the public that a vehicle had collided with construction equipment on Evans Avenue E in Gravenhurst and left the scene. Officers located the vehicle nearby and subsequently arrested and charged 69-year-old Herbert Peleikis of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation, Impaired-Over 80, Operation while Prohibited and Failure to stop after accident. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 2, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.