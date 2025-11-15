School Board Says Damage To Huntsville High School Roof is $10,000

Sometime between October 31 and the morning of November 3, unidentified individual(s) accessed the roof of Huntsville High School and caused extensive and deliberate damage to the building structure. This act led to subsequent water damage to the ceiling tiles and drywall inside the building. Due to the nature of damage, two classrooms were relocated — one classroom for four instructional days, and the other classroom for 10 instructional days — resulting in a significant disruption to learning for all students and staff involved.

In addition, such an act has a significant financial and operational burden on the school board. The total estimated cost for emergency repairs, remediation, and restoration will be approximately $10,000. This also includes the time and efforts of both Huntsville High School custodial staff and Trillium Lakelands District School Board Facility Services staff, who would have been completing other important work to maintain TLDSB buildings for the well-being of students and staff.

TLDSB will continue to work closely with the local police department to investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board