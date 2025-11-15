Ontario Investing $400,000 To Support Manufacturing In Burk’s Falls

Funding will help Brawo Brassworking increase production, protecting and creating local jobs in the North

News

Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to help Brawo Brassworking Limited purchase new equipment, improving the capacity and efficiency of its manufacturing operations. This funding delivers on the government’s plan to protect Ontario by building a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant Northern economy and creating more economic development and employment opportunities in the North. The Ontario government is investing $400,000 through the(NOHFC) to help Brawo Brassworking Limited purchase new equipment, improving the capacity and efficiency of its manufacturing operations. This funding delivers on the government’s plan to protect Ontario by building a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant Northern economy and creating more economic development and employment opportunities in the North.

“Northern companies are growing and our government is helping them capitalize on the momentum to create jobs and build a stronger Ontario in the face of economic uncertainty due to U.S. tariffs,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Today’s investment supports our northern economy by bolstering Northern Ontario’s manufacturing industry and will help Brawo Brassworking continue to build on its success.”

Brawo Brassworking, a major supplier of valves in the plumbing industry, will use NOHFC funding to add a hydraulic press and induction heater to its operations, providing greater production capacity and efficiency, as well as reducing material waste. The new equipment will also allow for the manufacturing of more complex parts, expanding product supply and broadening the company’s client base to protect the existing 115 jobs and create up to four new jobs in the near future.

“Investing in the manufacturing sector is vital to growth in Northern Ontario,” said Graydon Smith, Member of Provincial Parliament for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “This funding is helping a local business provide additional, good-paying jobs in Almaguin while growing their world-wide market share. I’m proud of Lofthouse for their continued growth and contributions to Burk’s Falls and the surrounding communities and thankful to the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for recognizing the importance of this project.”

“Now more than ever, being on the cutting edge of technology is paramount to maintaining a successful and thriving business. We are thankful that the Ontario government, through the NOHFC Grow Funding Stream, recognizes the need to help industry forge ahead with the latest technical innovations,” said, Wendy Stroud, Human Resources Manager at Brawo Brassworking Limited. “This investment not only helps us maintain 115 jobs but also allows us to grow by adding up to four new technically skilled positions in 2026. It is partnerships like this that propel the economy in Northern Ontario forward.”

The Ontario government is committed to prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that will protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of Northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the North remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s recently announced investment of an additional $30 million over the next three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.