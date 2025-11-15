Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Announces Winter 2026 Youth Studio Programs

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is thrilled to announce its Winter 2026 lineup of Studio Programs for Youth, featuring a dynamic range of classes and a March Break Camp that foster creativity, connection, and confidence.

Full program details and registration are available at www.huntsvillefestival.ca.

As a not-for-profit organization with deep roots in Muskoka’s arts community, HfA provides unique opportunities for young people to learn directly from professional artists and educators. “Our programs are designed not only to teach, but to inspire,” says Artistic Director Dan Watson. “When you sign your child up with HfA, you can be sure the experience will leave a lasting impression.”

This winter, HfA is proud to offer programs for all age groups:

Early Childhood Programs

Nurturing creativity and connection for little ones and caregivers.

Baby Song & Bounce (0–17 months)

Thursdays | 9:30-10:15 AM | Jan 15–Mar 5 | $120

A relaxed, friendly music class for babies and caregivers to bond and socialize.

Disco Ducks (18 months–4 years)

Saturdays | 10:00–10:45 AM | Jan 10–Feb 28 | $120

A lively, disco-themed class featuring dance, instrument play, rhythm games, and sing-alongs.

Sibling discounts available.

Drama Programs

For young performers to build confidence and express themselves through theatre.

Theatre Kids (Ages 4–6)

Saturdays | 11:00–11:45 AM | Jan 10 – Feb 28| $120

Drama games, costume play, and creative storytelling to inspire imagination and collaboration.

Drama Tweens (Ages 7–12)

Tuesdays | 4:00–6:00 PM | Jan 13 – Mar 3 | $144

Improv, character development, mask work, and comedy led by professional mentors—culminating in a short, original performance.

Visual Art & Storytelling

After School Art – Mythical Creatures in Clay (Ages 7–12)

Thursdays | 4:00–5:30 PM | Jan 15 – Feb 19 | $132 (includes supplies)

Explore the world of sculpture! Young artists will learn 3D techniques as they create imaginative clay creatures inspired by myths and legends. A hands-on, creative, and delightfully messy experience.

March Break Drama Camp

March 16-20 | 8:30 AM–4:30 PM | $45 (Ages 7–12)

A week on the Algonquin Theatre stage! Campers will dive into drama games, songs, crafts, and costumes. Activities include a backstage tour and hands-on exploration of theatre production—lights, sound, sets, costumes, and more. The week concludes with a presentation on the big stage.

Teen Performing Arts Nights (TPAN) (Ages 12–18)

October to June – Second Tuesday of every month

A monthly series led by Alberta Robinet and Sarah Vanesse, TPAN offers teens a safe and fun space to explore their artistic passions—whether music, acting, visual art, or spoken word.

To Register or Learn More:

Visit: www.huntsvillefestival.ca

Email: info@huntsvillefestival.ca

Phone: 705-788-2787