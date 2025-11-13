Gravenhurst Opera House Celebrating 125th Anniversary In 2026

The Gravenhurst Opera House is turning 125 years old in March 2026 and the Town of Gravenhurst has three days of performances lined up to celebrate.

“The opera house is a cherished part of the vibrant arts and entertainment scene in our community, and we look forward to marking this special year with everyone who loves this historic downtown building,” Mayor Heidi Lorenz said.

To kick things off, the town is hosting a community celebration on Thursday, March 12, 2026. A free show will start at 7:30 p.m., featuring Miranda Mullholland, Bet Smith and the Currie Brothers, Rhonda Way, Autumn Smith, Grant Tingey and Family, Peaches, Gravenhurst Bi-Focals Concert Band, Sonny Boy Mick, and more. Patrons can reserve a maximum of four tickets by contacting the box office at 705-687-5550.

On Friday, March 13, 2026, the fun continues with the three-time Grammy nominated and Juno award-winning Crash Test Dummies, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $75, plus applicable fees and taxes. They go on sale Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. For tickets, visit the opera house website.

And on Saturday, March 14, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., drop by Heritage Square in front of the opera house for a community market, featuring local vendors and food.