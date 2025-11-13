Man On Probation Order Charged With Disturbance At Orillia Bank

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a male following a disturbance at a local bank.

On November 1, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at a local business on Monarch Drive, Orillia. Upon arrival, officers learned that a male had become upset while waiting to withdraw money and began yelling at staff. The individual, identified as Brandon Costa, became verbally abusive and aggressive making several threats toward employees and the business.

Police located the accused and, after speaking with all parties, had grounds to arrest him for causing a disturbance. Further investigation determined the accused was bound by a probation order from a previous OPP incident.

As a result of the investigation, Brandon Costaa, age 36, of Eldon TWP, was charged with:

Adult Causing a Disturbance

Adult Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at http://www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.