Seizure Of Contraband And unauthorized Items Worth $151,069 Found At Beaver Creek

On November 5, 2025, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Beaver Creek Institution, a multi-level security federal institution.

The items seized included tobacco, marijuana and “shatter” (cannabis concentrate), as well as a cellphone and cellphone accessory. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $151,069.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has heightened measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take

action against those who attempt to introduce contraband or unauthorized items into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety

and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1-866-780-3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.