Gravenhurst Curling Club Marks 125 Years Of Tradition But Future Could Be In Jeopardy

The Gravenhurst Curling Club (GCC) is proudly celebrating 125 years as a cornerstone of sport, connection, and community in Gravenhurst. Since its founding in 1901, the club has been more than just a place to curl – it’s been a gathering space where generations have come together to play, socialize, and belong. But the building that has hosted so many memories is showing its age, and the club is facing serious financial pressure.

Built in 1958, the GCC’s current facility was the heartbeat of the community and once welcomed over 300 members in a town of just 3,000. Today, it continues to offer year-round programming including winter curling and summer pickleball, as well as euchre nights, jam sessions for local musicians, youth recreation and even two golf leagues. GCC also hosts the Muskoka Special Olympics league on Thursdays, drawing curlers from across the surrounding area. But it’s not just about sport – it’s about belonging, tradition, and community.

“Joining the club gave me more than a sport – it gave me a community,” says longtime member Joyce Collins. “When my husband and I retired in Gravenhurst 21 years ago, we didn’t know a soul. Everyone at the club was so welcoming and we’ve built lasting friendships and we feel truly at home. Beyond that, the club brings real value and revenue to the town through bonspiels and Special Olympics that draw visitors from outside the community.”

To secure its future, GCC has launched a bold fundraising campaign: a goal of $500,000 by 2029 to upgrade aging infrastructure and ensure the facility remains safe, efficient, and welcoming. Last year, the club’s 250 members raised nearly $30,000 – but reaching the full goal will require broader community support.

To make giving easier, GCC has partnered with the National Sport Trust Fund to create a Sustainability Fund. This allows donors to receive charitable tax receipts – a rare opportunity for adult sport clubs.

“We’ve had to invest over $450,000 in critical repairs to our ice plant and infrastructure in recent years,” says GCC President Joanne Chase. “That’s stretched our finances and depleted our reserves. Now we’re asking the community to help us preserve this 125-year tradition for future generations.”

The club is calling on residents, businesses, and supporters near and far to help ensure curling, a uniquely Canadian sport, continues to thrive in Gravenhurst. Whether through donations, fundraising, or membership, every contribution helps secure the next 125 years for generations to come.

“I enrolled my four grandchildren in the Junior Curling Club because I wanted them to experience the joy of curling, not just physically, but mentally too,” says member Karen Underwood. “It’s a sport that bridges generations. Whether they’re curling with six-year-olds or ninety-year-olds, they’re loving it! These young curlers are the future of the club.”

Chase adds, “Although this milestone is a celebration of our past, more importantly, it’s a rallying cry for our future.”