Two People Charged In Connection To Rock Throwing Incidents On Hwy. 118

The Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two individuals in relation to a mischief investigation.

On November 7, 2025, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a mischief that occurred at 2:15 p.m. on Highway 118 East near Kirst Road, after a rock struck the victims windshield while they were driving, causing damage. Further, on November 8, 2025, at 1:45 p.m., Bracebridge officers responded to a second concern of a similar nature in the same area after the second victim’s windshield and the hood of their vehicle was damaged. Police believed that the rocks were thrown intentionally, fortunately, neither victim sustained injuries.

As a result of their investigation, police have charged two young people, a 13-year-old from Chatham, ON and 15-year-old from Merlin, ON, each with Mischief-Endangering Life X 2. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) and they will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge to answer to their charges.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.