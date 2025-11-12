Bracebridge Resident Has Succumbed To His Injuries After Nov. 7th Collision

Update:

On November 10, 2025, a 18-year-old male of Bracebridge succumbed to his injuries as a result of this collision

Previous Story:

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious head-on motor vehicle collision that occurred earlier this morning on County Road 169 at Concession Road D-E in Ramara Township.

On November 7, 2025, shortly before 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a pick-up truck and a transport truck. One individual sustained serious life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto by Ornge Air Ambulance.

County Road 169 was closed between Concession Road D-E and Concession Road C-D while OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) attend the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

