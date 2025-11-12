Haliburton Resident Wins $500,000 With Daily Grand

Life is a little more “grand” for Ralph Miller of Haliburton. He matched all five main numbers to win a second prize of $25,000 a year for life with DAILY GRAND in the September 18, 2025 draw. Ralph opted for the lump sum payment of $500,000.

Ralph said he’s been playing the lottery with OLG for about 30 years, and this past spring, he started purchasing his tickets on OLG.ca. That way, he wouldn’t have to worry about forgetting to check his tickets before they expired.

“I was on my lunch break and noticed I had an email saying I won big. I completely missed it for 10 days,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his winnings. “My brain was a little foggy at the time. I logged into my OLG.ca account right away to make sure it was real and wasn’t some sort of AI-generated phishing email.”

Ralph then shared the exciting news with one of his coworkers and his sister. “My sister didn’t believe me at first,” he laughed.

With his windfall, Ralph plans to pay some bills, put a down payment on a new house, and invest. He also looks forward to getting back into skiing. “This amount changes my life,” he concluded with a smile.

DAILY GRAND is a national lottery game with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life for matching the five main numbers plus the Grand Number. The second prize is $25,000 a year for life for matching the five main numbers. DAILY GRAND is $3 per play and draws take place on Mondays and Thursdays. Visit the DAILY GRAND page on OLG.ca for more information.

The winning ticket was purchased on OLG.ca.