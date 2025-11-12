Children’s Foundation Of Muskoka Named Charity Partner For Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign In Bracebridge

The Children’s Foundation of Muskoka (CFM) is proud to share that both Tim Hortons locations in Bracebridge have selected the Foundation as their charity partner for this year’s Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign, running November 17–23, 2025.

During campaign week, guests can purchase Tim Hortons’ festive Holiday Smile Cookies, with 50% of proceeds supporting the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka and 50% benefiting Tim Hortons Foundation Camps. Funds raised will help ensure that children and youth in Muskoka have access to recreation, camp experiences, mental health supports, and essentials such as beds and warm winter clothing.

“Every Smile Cookie sold helps us give local kids the chance to experience the joy of camp, play sports, access mental health care, and receive the essentials they need to thrive,” said Dave Lyons, Executive Director of the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka. “It is inspiring to see how something as small as a cookie can make such a big difference for families in our community.”

Community members are encouraged to visit either Bracebridge Tim Hortons location during the campaign or place bulk orders using the Smile Cookie Pre-Order Form, available through CFM website.

“This campaign is kindness, community, and helping every child in Muskoka reach their potential,” added Lyons. “We are deeply grateful to our local Tim Hortons owners and their teams for choosing to support our work.”

About the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka: The Children’s Foundation of Muskoka (CFM) provides direct support to children and youth across Muskoka so that every young person has access to recreational activities, education, mental health care, and basic needs. By removing financial barriers, CFM helps ensure that all children have the opportunity to thrive.