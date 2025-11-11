OPP Looking For Witnesses And Dash Cam Video After Vehicle Struck An E-Bike In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a collision involving a motor vehicle and an e-bike that sent a youth to hospital.

On November 9, 2025 at 1:17 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Muskoka Paramedics Services, responded to 9-1-1 calls from members of the public reporting a collision between a motor vehicle and an e-bike on Taylor Road in Bracebridge. The youth operating the e-bike was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the motor vehicle remained on scene to speak with police.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information including home surveillance or dash cam footage is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.