Bracebridge OPP Officers Responded To 16 Collisions During First Snowfall

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has responded to multiple collisions during the first snowfall of the season.

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to sixteen motor vehicle collisions during the first snowfall of the season, the majority of which occurred on secondary roads, and none resulted in significant injuries.

Police are reminding motorists to take the time to prepare themselves and their vehicles for safe winter driving as we head into the winter months, including some safety tips: