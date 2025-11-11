Bracebridge OPP Officers Responded To 16 Collisions During First Snowfall

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has responded to multiple collisions during the first snowfall of the season.
Bracebridge OPP officers responded to sixteen motor vehicle collisions during the first snowfall of the season, the majority of which occurred on secondary roads, and none resulted in significant injuries.
Police are reminding motorists to take the time to prepare themselves and their vehicles for safe winter driving as we head into the winter months, including some safety tips:
- Clear your vehicle entirely of snow, that includes your roof and all windows
- Top up your windshield washer fluid
- Ensure that your vehicles lighting system is working and ON so that other drivers can see you
- Slow down in response to changing weather conditions
- Increase your reactionary gap and give other vehicles extra space on the road
- Allow yourself extra time to complete your trip and be patient
- Plan your trip before starting out. Visit the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) web site for road conditions at: www.511on.ca.
- Carry a survival kit in your vehicle. For a description of a winter driving survival kit visit: http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/winterdrive/winterdrive.shtml. Recommended items include a shovel, blanket, warm clothes, food, booster cables, flashlight, high energy foods, matches and a candle.
- As always, do NOT drive if you have drugs or alcohol in your system.