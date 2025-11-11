Ontario Increases 2026 Funding For Parry Sound–Muskoka Municipalities By 10 Per Cent

Province investing over $31 million in local governments through OMPF

Ontario is investing $31,357,800 in municipalities across Parry Sound–Muskoka through the 2026 Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund (OMPF)—a $3,227,900 (10%) increase over last year. The OMPF is the province’s main general assistance grant to municipalities, providing unconditional, stable funding for the day-to-day services people rely on.

“Our government is stepping up again this year to give local councils the tools they need to deliver for residents,” said MPP Graydon Smith, Parry Sound–Muskoka. “This funding keeps core services strong and improves quality of life in every community.”

Province-wide, Ontario is increasing the OMPF envelope to $600 million in 2026, marking a second straight year of $50-million increases. Funding is targeted to small, northern and rural municipalities and those with limited property tax bases, supporting 388 municipalities across the province.

This year’s OMPF investment gives Parry Sound–Muskoka communities more room to keep taxes stable while maintaining essentials like road maintenance, water and wastewater systems, libraries, and emergency response.

The OMPF increase complements the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF), set at $400 million in 2026, with a minimum grant of $125,000 to help small, rural and northern communities plan and deliver core infrastructure projects.

“Whether it’s keeping roads safe, supporting first responders or maintaining local facilities, these funds make a real difference,” added Smith. “I’m proud to work with our municipal partners to invest in the services families count on.”