Golf Tournament Has Big Impact For Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation

On Thursday, August 21, 2025, 120 golfers came together at Oak Bay Golf Club for the SEGBAY Chamber of Commerce’s 12th Annual Golf Tournament, in partnership with Bell Media’s BOUNCE 104.1 and Pure Country 106. The tournament raised an incredible $35,500 through registration, sponsorship, live & online auctions and raffles.

Over the past 12 years, the event has raised more than $397,000 for local charities, including more than $290,000 for the Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) Foundation. This year, in addition to $25,000 for the GBGH Foundation, the event also supported the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre with a donation of $10,500.

“We are proud to support our local hospital and the cancer support centre with this tournament,” says tournament chair Fred Wareing. “Our chamber members, local businesses and service organizations, like the Baxter Ward Lions Club, all come together to raise important funds to help our community.”

The $25,000 raised for the GBGH Foundation will support the Kickstart Your Heart campaign, which is focused on investing in surgical services at the Midland hospital. This includes purchasing specialized laparoscopic technology and tools to expand the types of procedures available at the hospital, helping patients receive care closer to home, and reducing wait times for important surgeries.

“We are incredibly grateful to the SEGBAY Chamber of Commerce, Bell Media and all the groups who dedicate their time and energy to supporting our hospital,” says Robyn Kaczanowski, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation. “Their commitment to our hospital makes a meaningful difference for patients and families in our community, and we are so thankful for their continued generosity.”

The $10,500 donated to the Georgian Bay Cancer Support Centre will benefit the Brian & Anita Millet GAP Fund, which helps offset the costs of gas, accommodations, and parking for individuals undergoing cancer treatment. This fund ensures that patients can access care without the added burden of travel-related expenses, making a significant impact on their journey through treatment.

For more information on the tournament, visit: https://gbghf.ca/segbay-golf-tournament/