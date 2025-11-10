As temperatures begin to drop across the province, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds all motorists to prepare for the winter season.

A few proactive steps can significantly reduce the risk of traffic incidents, especially during icy and snowy conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to:

Install winter tires for improved traction and control

Schedule routine maintenance checks, including brakes, battery, fluids and heating systems

Ensure windshield wipers and defrosters are functioning properly

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including blankets, a flashlight, and non-perishable snacks

Slippery roads, reduced visibility and changing conditions require extra caution. Adjust your driving to meet the conditions and remain focused on the road and on other vehicles.

Always:

Stay alert – slow down and increase your following distance, especially in snowy or icy conditions

Avoid braking suddenly, always use your headlights in low visibility and remember to clear ALL snow from your vehicle before driving

Give yourself extra time to reach your destination and be respectful of other road users

Before heading out, check the MTO’s Ontario 511 and Traveller Information Service for 24/7 and up-to-date access to road information on provincially maintained highways, and monitor local radio for updates

If an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.