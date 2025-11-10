As temperatures begin to drop across the province, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) reminds all motorists to prepare for the winter season.
A few proactive steps can significantly reduce the risk of traffic incidents, especially during icy and snowy conditions.
Motorists are encouraged to:
- Install winter tires for improved traction and control
- Schedule routine maintenance checks, including brakes, battery, fluids and heating systems
- Ensure windshield wipers and defrosters are functioning properly
- Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including blankets, a flashlight, and non-perishable snacks
Slippery roads, reduced visibility and changing conditions require extra caution. Adjust your driving to meet the conditions and remain focused on the road and on other vehicles.
Always:
- Stay alert – slow down and increase your following distance, especially in snowy or icy conditions
- Avoid braking suddenly, always use your headlights in low visibility and remember to clear ALL snow from your vehicle before driving
- Give yourself extra time to reach your destination and be respectful of other road users
- Before heading out, check the MTO’s Ontario 511 and Traveller Information Service for 24/7 and up-to-date access to road information on provincially maintained highways, and monitor local radio for updates
If an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.