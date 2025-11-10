Ontario Launches Pothole Prevention And Repair Program

The Ontario government is investing $10 million to make roads safer by preventing accidents and damage that can occur from potholes. Under the new Pothole Prevention and Repair Program, municipalities with populations of up to 10,000 people can apply for funding to support critical road maintenance and pothole repair. The program is part of the government’s work to protect Ontario by making record investments in infrastructure that will keep communities safe, keep workers on the job and support economic growth.

“This funding will help small municipalities repair potholes before they cause costly vehicle damage, helping families to travel safely and businesses to keep goods moving,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, Minister of Transportation. “In addition to this important program, our government is investing nearly $30 billion to build, repair and expand highways, roads and bridges across Ontario, connecting more communities to jobs, housing and economic opportunities.”

The Pothole Prevention and Repair Program is designed to support smaller communities that do not have the same capacity or funding base as larger municipalities. Eligible municipalities can receive up to $38,000 for projects.

“This new program is a win for smaller municipalities across Ontario,” said Ric Bresee, MPP for Hastings—Lennox and Addington. “By investing in local transportation infrastructure, we’re helping communities protect and extend the life of their roads while keeping drivers safe and supporting economic growth. When we give municipalities the tools they need, we build a stronger Ontario for everyone.”

Applications for the Pothole Prevention and Repair Program are now open. Eligible municipalities can apply until December 12, 2025.