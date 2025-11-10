Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired In Bracebridge

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another driver with impaired driving.

On November 3, 2025, at 1:45 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public about the condition of a driver on Taylor Road in Bracebridge. Officers located the vehicle, conducted a traffic stop and subsequently arrested and charged 36-year-old Zachary Passmore of Gravenhurst, ON with Impaired Operation – Over 80.

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on December 16, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.