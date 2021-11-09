Woman Attacked By Dog In Gravenhurst

More to this story we first told you about.

Bracebridge OPP and Muskoka Paramedic Services were called to an address on Bethune Drive South near Pineridge Gate in Gravenhurst, on Monday November 8, 2021 at 4 p.m. after a woman who had been visiting there was attacked by a dog.

The woman was in the company of children outside when a large dog came from a home jumping out of a window and took hold of her arm leaving a significant tear.

The victim was taken to hospital by Paramedics and treated for her injuries.

Police are working alongside Gravenhurst By-law department and the Public Health Unit to conduct an investigation into the matter.