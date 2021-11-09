COVID-19 Booster Shots Available To Book Locally For Those Eligible

Following the provincial announcement to expand eligibility for booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, eligible individuals can now start to book their appointment at a community clinic in Simcoe Muskoka. Booster dose appointments are currently available at the Barrie Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. All other community clinics will open November 15 and appointments are expected to be available as of November 9.

While a full dose series of COVID-19 vaccine provides powerful and persistent protection against COVID-19 for most people, a booster dose provides an extra layer of protection, particularly against the highly transmissible Delta variant, for individuals more at risk.

A booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine given at least six months (minimum of 168 days) after the last dose is recommended for:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier)

Healthcare workers and designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers) Individuals who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members

Booster doses are being offered to these groups based on evidence of gradual waning immunity six months after receiving their second dose and a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

COVID-19 booster appointments can be made through the online provincial booking system or the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line: 1-833-943-3900. Booster shots are also available at select pharmacies, GO-VAXX bus mobile clinics, at some primary health care providers and for health care providers from their employer.

For more information about COVID-19 booster shots and who is eligible for an appointment, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org.