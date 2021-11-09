Remembrance Day Events In And Around Muskoka

See the list below for details on the Remembrance Day events happening in and around Muskoka, both virtually and in person, for 2021.

Baysville: The Baysville Veterans hosted a Remembrance Service on Nov. 7 at Grist Mill Park. A recording of the service will be posted on the group’s Facebook page on Nov. 11. In the meantime, the group is sharing information sheets on nine local soldiers that died during their service.

Bracebridge: The Bracebridge Legion will be livestreaming their ceremony on Nov. 11 on their website and Facebook page.

Burk’s Falls: Legion Branch 405 will hold a small gathering at the cenotaph at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Bala: The Bala Legion will be hosting an abbreviated Remembrance Day Ceremony at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Legion branch on Maple Street in Bala. Refreshments and food will be served in the branch following the ceremony. Muskoka411 will livestream the ceremony on Facebook for those who cannot attend.

Carling: There will be a Remembrance Day Service at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Carling Cemetery on Hwy 559.

Dunchurch: Legion Branch 394 in Dunchurch is hosting two services on Nov. 11. The first service at 11 a.m. will be at the branch on Balsam Road. The Colour party will be marched on at 10:55 a.m. The second service at 2 p.m. will be at the Magnetawan Cenotaph in Legion Park. The Colours will be marched on at 1:55 p.m.

Emsdale: The Emsdale-Scotia and Area Women’s Institute is hosting a Remembrance Day Service at the cenotaph at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Foley: A Remembrance Day Service was held at the cenotaph at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7 followed by a church service at Seguin Pioneer United Church.

Gravenhurst: Legion Branch 302 in Gravenhurst is hosting a ceremony at the cenotaph next to the Legion building at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Huntsville: Legion Branch 232 is hosting an invitation-only ceremony at their branch. A recording of the ceremony will be shared on their Facebook page on Nov. 11.

Kearney: Legion Branch 276 held a Remembrance Day Service at the cenotaph on Nov. 7.

MacTier: Legion Branch 507 will be holding a service at the cenotaph starting 10:50 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. There will be no parade.

Magnetawan: A Remembrance Day Service will be held at the cenotaph in the park at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

McKellar: The Township of McKellar and the Royal Canadian Legion hosted a Remembrance Day Ceremony at the cenotaph in Minerva Park on Nov. 7.

Orillia: Legion Branch 34 is hosting a Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s cenotaph at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. There will be no parade. The Orillia Public Library is also hosting a Remembrance Day Exhibit until Nov. 15.

Orrville: A Remembrance Day Service is being held at the Orrville Cenotaph on Highway 518 at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Port Carling: The Port Carling Legion is having a wreath laying ceremony and moment of silence at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the cenotaph across the street from the branch at the Port Carling Community Centre.

Rama: Legion Branch 34 is hosting a ceremony in Rama at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Rosseau: An outdoor Remembrance Day Service is being held at Rosseau Memorial Hall at 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 11.

South River: Legion Branch 390 is hosting a ceremony at the cenotaph at 10:50 a.m. on Nov. 11. The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Village of South River Facebook page.

Sundridge: Legion Branch 467 will post a pre-recorded Remembrance Day Service on their Facebook page on Nov. 11.