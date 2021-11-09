Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison Named To Conservative Shadow Cabinet

Today, the Honourable Erin O’Toole, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and of the Official Opposition, announced the Conservative Shadow Cabinet for the 44th Parliament, naming Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison as Shadow Minister of Labour.

“I am honoured and humbled to accept my new role as Shadow Minister of Labour and thank Erin O’Toole for the faith he has placed in me to champion the hardworking women and men who build Canada up,” said MP Aitchison.

“Our country was built by hard work, perseverance and character – values that Canadian workers exemplify every single day. I am going to ensure Canadians know that standing up for our workers is a priority for Canada’s Conservatives.”

The Shadow Cabinet is a group of senior opposition MPs appointed by the Leader of the Opposition to mirror the federal Cabinet and hold the Government to account. As Shadow Minister of Labour, MP Aitchison will stand up for Canadian workers to promote safe, healthy, fair, and inclusive work conditions.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to represent our incredible community of Parry Sound-Muskoka, while proudly championing our core values of hard work and dedication to excellence across the country.”

In the months to come, MP Aitchison looks forward to hearing from Canadians across the country on ideas and suggestions to secure a comprehensive plan for ensuring a healthy and safe workplace for all.