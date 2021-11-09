Ontario Supports Organic Food Manufacturer In Seguin Township

The Ontario government is providing $1 million to help Crofter’s Food Ltd. expand its operations and create nine new full-time jobs. The investment will support economic growth and diversification in the Parry Sound region.

“Our investments in the North’s agri-food sector strengthen communities and provide farmers and food producers like Crofter’s Food with the infrastructure they need to succeed and expand their operations,” said Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka. “The continued success of Crofter’s Food equals jobs, economic growth, and opportunities for the people of the Parry Sound area.”

Crofter’s Food, a family-owned company, will build a new facility to increase its daily production capacity, and create more storage space to meet the growing demand for its popular organic fruit spreads. Funding for this project is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC).

“Supporting local businesses as they expand and innovate will create jobs, keep the North competitive and attract new economic opportunities,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “These investments are helping make a real difference for northern businesses, leading to economic prosperity and tangible opportunities for northerners.”

The NOHFC promotes economic prosperity across Northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate recovery, growth, job creation and skills development. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $414 million in 3,934 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $1.4 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 6,000 jobs.