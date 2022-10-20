Winter Weather Travel Advisory In Effect Thursday Morning

There was a power outage in Gravenhurst and OPP have responded to several collisions.

Weather advisory continued for:

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Weather advisory ended for:

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect this morning.

Hazards:

Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm, with highest amounts over higher terrain and grassy surfaces.

Reduced visibility in snow at times.

Timing:

Ending early this afternoon.

Discussion:

Lake effect snow bands off Georgian Bay have developed in cool westerly winds. Highest accumulations are expected over higher terrain and grassy surfaces, while warmer temperatures on primary roadways will limit accumulations.

Impacts:

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.