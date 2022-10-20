Bracebridge Experiencing Tree Damage, Power Outages Due To Weather

Parts of Bracebridge are experiencing ongoing power outages due to heavy snowfall and fallen trees on power lines. There is also an excess of debris on roads and sidewalks. As snow continues to accumulate, residents are advised to use caution on the roads and be aware of their surroundings.

Lakeland Power is working closely with Hydro One to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible. Crews are being deployed from surrounding areas to assist with restoration efforts. For updates on the outages, visit outages.lakelandpower.on.ca and the Hydro One Storm Centre.

Public Works crews have been on scene since early this morning to remove fallen trees and debris and are plowing to maintain safety on the roads and sidewalks. Clean-up efforts are expected to last for several days. Please be patient as teams are working around trees and power lines.

The weather is forecasted to change to rain this afternoon and there are warmer temperatures forecasted for the weekend. As a result, the snow accumulated today will melt quickly. Please monitor your properties for excess water and drainage.

If residents are in danger, they should call 9-1-1 immediately. For more information on staying safe and emergency preparedness, visit bracebridge.ca/emergencypreparedness.

Emergency crews have responded to several collisions across the region.