The City of Orillia 2022 Municipal Election Day is Monday, Oct. 24 and the City of Orillia Election Team wants voters to have all the information they need to cast their ballot.

Four of the five Advance Vote Days are now complete, with one final Advance Vote opportunity on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orillia Recreation Centre, 255 West St. S. A total of 3,038 voters have voted to date ahead of Election Day.

On Election Day electors will attend the voting location in their ward (see Ward Map), as identified on their Voter Notification Card.

There are a total of four voting locations throughout the City. Cast your ballot to vote for Mayor, Ward Councillors and School Board Trustee. Voting locations are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting Locations:

Ward 1: Masonic Building 24 James St. E. Ward 3: Rotary Place 100 University Ave. Ward 2: Orillia Recreation Centre 255 West St. S. Ward 4: Patrick Fogarty C.S.S 15 Commerce Rd.

Voters are encouraged to bring their Voter Notification Card and identification (showing name and qualifying address) to streamline the voting process. If voters have not received a Voter Notification Card, they can still vote and are asked to bring acceptable identification with them on Election Day.

Accessible Ballot Marking Devices will be available at all voting locations to enable all Orillia residents to vote independently.

A free, fully accessible, full-sized Orillia Transit Bus will be used on Election Day to transport voters from the Downtown Terminal to the four voting locations. Beginning at 10 a.m., the bus will depart the terminal to the various locations and the last bus will leave the Downtown Terminal at 8 p.m. for pick-ups only.

Please remember that election campaign materials such as shirts, buttons and signs should be left at home, as these will not be permitted at the voting locations. Voters are encouraged to wear a mask when attending voting locations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses (such as the flu).

On Election Day, votes will be tallied as they are received from the voting locations. Unofficial election results will be released on the City’s website at orillia.ca/2022election and will be on display at the Orillia City Centre after the polls close at 8 p.m. following this final count.

For more information on the 2022 City of Orillia Municipal Election visit orillia.ca/2022election.