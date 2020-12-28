Winter Weather Travel Advisory For Today

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Snow at times heavy will continue this morning. A changeover to rain or wet snow is possible mid to late morning. Total snowfall accumulations by midday are expected to be in the 5 to 10 centimetre range.

Travel may be hazardous until midday due to rapidly accumulating snowfall and slippery conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.