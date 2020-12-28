The Coast Guard Will Be Breaking Ice In Midland Bay

The Canadian Steam Ship Line motor vessel Frontenac will be attempting to enter the approach to Midland Bay in the morning of December 28, 2020. Although ice conditions are light, should the Frontenac become beset and unable to navigate the ice conditions to the Midland Bay grain elevators the United States Coast Guard vessel Katmai Bay will attend on or about December 29, 2020 to assist.

The Frontenac once unloaded will be departing from Midland Bay and another cargo vessel will be re-entering Midland Bay for winter layup on or about January 8, 2021.

These arrival and departure dates are subject to change should weather or mechanical issues arise. All ice surface users should stay well clear of any vessel activity and their track through the ice as ice conditions are extremely unsafe in those areas. Remember # No Ice is Safe Ice.