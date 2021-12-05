Winter Storm Warning For The Huntsville And Baysville Areas

Significant snowfall mixed with freezing precipitation is expected.

Winter storm warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Precipitation will begin as snow late this afternoon and become heavy at times tonight. Snow is expected to change to ice pellets and freezing rain overnight before changing to rain by Monday morning. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm and ice build-up due to freezing rain are likely.

The winter storm is due to a low pressure system that will track east across the Great Lakes today through Monday.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Winter storm warnings are issued when multiple types of severe winter weather are expected to occur together.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.